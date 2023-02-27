Lock Upp 2 contestants to premiere date: Top 10 updates

Mumbai: The much-awaited captive reality show Lock Upp is expected to return with its second season soon. The first season, which aired in 2022 on OTT, was a hit among audiences, who loved the show’s unique concept and thrilling challenges. Fans are now waiting for season 2.

1. The Premiere Date: Inside sources suggest that Lock Upp 2 will begin mid-March. However, there is no official confirmation about it yet.

2. Where To Watch: Debut season of Lock Upp aired on OTT platforms Alt Balaji and MX Player. Speculations are rife that the makers are planning to telecast it on TV. Stay tuned to know which channel and other updates about it.

3. The Host: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the debut season of Lock Upp, is expected to return as the show’s host for season 2 as well.

4. The Contestants: Like every year, this Lock Upp 2 too will see Kangana overlooking the affairs of the 16 ‘controversial’ contestants who will be locked up inside the jail for 72 days. Check out some of the rumoured names who are likely to take part in the new season.

Umar Riaz

Divya Agarwal

Archana Gautam

Soundarya Sharma

Uorfi Javed

Emiway Bantai

5. The Jail: Lock Upp jail is expected to be similar like last year, with new challenges and surprises that will test the contestants’ physical and mental endurance.

6. The Jailors: Rumours have it that makers are planning to rope not one but two jailors this year. According to social media pages, makers might Karan Kundrra and Rubina Dilaik as jailors of Lock Upp 2 to add more masala and break the TRP records of Bigg Boss 16.

7. The Challenges: As revealed by Ekta Kapoor in one of her recent media interactions, viewers can expect an exciting array of challenges that will put contestants to the test.

8. The Twists: Like season 1, there will be unexpected twists and turns throughout the season, including surprise evictions and shocking revelations.

9. The Romance: It wouldn’t be reality TV without a little romance. Last year we saw, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora’s chemistry and let’s see what viewers have in store for them this season.

10. The Drama: Of course, where there’s romance, there’s also drama, and viewers can expect plenty of arguments, tears, and tense confrontations in Lock Upp 2.