Mumbai: The countdown for Lock Upp 2 has officially begun. One of India’s most controversial reality shows is gearing up for its second season, and this time, viewers can expect several major changes.

Unlike the debut season in 2022, which featured Kangana Ranaut as the sole host and Karan Kundrra as the jailer, the upcoming edition will introduce a fresh hosting duo. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh when it premieres on Netflix on June 27.

While contestant updates continue to generate excitement among fans, another topic that often grabs attention is the hefty paycheques earned by reality show hosts.

Lock Upp 2 hosts expected remunerations

According to industry estimates, Farah Khan is expected to charge between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh per episode for hosting Lock Upp 2. Having judged and mentored several popular reality shows over the years, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah’s fee reportedly reflects her extensive television experience and star power.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh is also expected to command an impressive paycheck. Reports suggest that the actor charged approximately Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per episode for hosting Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Based on his previous television remuneration, he is likely to receive a similar amount for Lock Upp 2.

However, since the show is now being backed by Netflix, the final figures could vary and may even be significantly higher. As of now, these remain estimated salaries based on the hosts’ past projects.

Lock Upp 2 is set to stream exclusively on Netflix from June 27, 2026. The six-week jail-themed reality show will feature 14 celebrity contestants, who will battle through intense physical and mental challenges while surviving on limited comforts. Contestants will also be forced to reveal some of their deepest secrets in a bid to stay in the game and avoid elimination.