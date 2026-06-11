Mumbai: The second half of 2026 is turning into a treat for reality show lovers. While Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being filmed and buzz around Bigg Boss 20 continues to dominate headlines, another much-awaited reality show is finally making its comeback. Yes, Lock Upp is returning with an all-new season, and the makers have now dropped the first official teaser along with some exciting updates.

Lock Upp 2 teaser out

The official Instagram handle of Netflix unveiled the intriguing first promo of Lock Upp season 2, confirming the hosts, format and premiere date. The teaser has already generated immense excitement among fans who have been waiting for the show’s return ever since its first season ended.

This season, the controversial reality show will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who will step into the roles of the two jailers overseeing the drama inside the lock-up.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “6 hafte. 14 celebrities. 2 jailers. Iss Lock Upp mein har sach bahar aayega. Watch Lock Upp – Sach Ya Saza from 27 June, Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM, only on Netflix.”

Adding to the anticipation is the season’s gripping tagline “Sach Ya Saza” hinting at shocking revelations, difficult choices and intense confrontations that await the contestants.

Lock Upp 2 contestants

As suggested in the teaser, a total of 14 celebrities will enter the lock-up this season. While the makers are keeping the contestants’ identities under wraps for now, Farah Khan appeared to tease the name of the first participant by mentioning someone associated with a “sudden weight loss.”

The cryptic hint has sparked a wave of speculation online, with fans guessing whether the mystery contestant could be Ram Kapoor or Kusha Kapila. However, no official confirmation has been made yet, and the complete contestant list is expected to be announced soon.

A look back at season 1

The first and only completed season of Lock Upp premiered on February 27, 2022, and concluded on May 7, 2022. The 72-day captivity-based reality show was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, while Karan Kundrra served as the jailor.

The season turned out to be a massive talking point, with comedian Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner after surviving numerous challenges and controversies inside the lock-up.

With a fresh concept, new hosts and 14 celebrity inmates ready to reveal their truths, Lock Upp 2 promises to deliver high-voltage entertainment, drama and unexpected twists.

The countdown has officially begun. Are you excited to watch Lock Upp 2? Let us know in the comments below.