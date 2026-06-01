Lock Upp 2: Kangana Ranaut out, meet new hosts

Mumbai: Lock Upp is reportedly gearing up for its much-awaited Season 2, and this time, the show seems to be returning with a major twist.

Popular content creator Jeevika Singh recently posted a reel claiming that the controversial reality show may return in less than a month. The first season, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, became one of the most talked-about OTT reality shows and was eventually won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

However, the biggest buzz this time is around the hosting panel. As per Jeevika’s sources, the makers have reportedly moved the show to Netflix for its second season, and two big names are likely to take charge Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

According to the claims, Riteish will reportedly handle the more serious and intense segments of the show, while Farah will bring in the lighter, fun side. If true, this would mark a major change from Season 1, where Kangana carried the show with her sharp and dramatic hosting style.

For now, Netflix has not officially confirmed Riteish or Farah as hosts. The platform has only confirmed Lock Upp’s return, keeping the final host announcement under wraps.

With Kangana Ranaut out of the picture and names like Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan being discussed, Lock Upp 2 has already started creating noise even before its official launch.