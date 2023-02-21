Lock Upp 2: Karan Kundrra quits, Rubina Dilaik is new jailor?

Mumbai: The Kangana Ranaut-host controversial and captive reality show Lock Upp will be returning with its season 2 soon. The debut season was quite a hit among the reality show audience and fans are now eagerly waiting for the second season. Lock Upp 1 was won by Munawar Faruqui, while Payal Rohatgi was announced as the runner-up of the show.

Though there is no official announcement from the makers of Lock Upp about its season 2 yet, fans are quite excited to know inside updates like contestants list, premiere date and more. And now, we an interesting update on jailor of the show.

Lock Upp 2 Jailor

Bigg Boss 15 fame and actor Karan Kundrra played the jailor in the debut season and fans were excited to see him in the season 2 as well. However, it seems like makers have found a new jailor as Karan might not return this year.

According to Telly Reporter, fans might get to see Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV’s one of the leading actresses Rubina Dilaik as the new lady jailor in Lock Upp 2. Yes, you read that right! Buzz has it that the makers have approached Rubina for this role and if she gives green signal then it will really interesting to see her new avatar as a jailor.

Contestants List

A tentative list of celebrity names who are likely to take part in the show has been making rounds on internet. Have a look at it below.

Pratik Sehajpal

Akash Dadlani

Rakhi Sawant

Sherlyn Chopra

Pooja Mishra

Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam

Uorfi Javed

Emiway Bantai

Anmol Choudhary

An official confirmation is still awaited.