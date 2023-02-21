Lock Upp 2: List of 12 contestants with their photos

Mumbai: The Ekta Kapoor-backed captive reality show Lock Upp is gearing up for its second season which is expected to begin mid-March. While makers are yet to drop an official announcement, several names of celebrities who are likely to take part in the upcoming season of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show are surfacing on the internet.

From Uorfi Javed to Sherlyn Chopra, a list of 12 probable contestants is making rounds on social media and it is surely going to increase the level of excitement among Lock Upp fans. Check it out below.

Lock Upp 2 Contestants List

1. Pratik Sehajpal

2. Akash Dadlani

3. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant (ANI)

4. Sherlyn Chopra

5. Pooja Mishra

6. Shiv Thakare

7. Archana Gautam

8. Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed (Instagram)

9. Emiway Bantai

10. Siddhant Sharma

(Pictures will be updated soon)

11. Anmol Choudhary

12. Priyank Sharma

Season 1 Winner, Runner-up

Lock Upp season 1 was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Payal Rohatgi was announced as the runner-up of the show.

Speaking more about Lock Upp, the captive reality show will see Kangana overlooking the affairs of the 16 ‘controversial’ contestants who will be locked up inside the jail for 72 days. All the contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world to avoid elimination and survive in the show.

All the inmates must navigate their way through a series of challenges and obstacles, all while facing the scrutiny of their fellow prisoners and the watchful eye of the show’s host.