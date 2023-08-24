Lock Upp 2: Tentative list of 9 contestants with photos

Hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp made its debut in 2022

Lock Upp 2: Tentative list of 9 contestants with photos
Puneet Superstar, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Jagga (Instagram)

Mumbai: Apart from Bigg Boss 17, another reality show that fans have been eagerly waiting for is Lock Upp 2. Hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show made its debut in 2022. The season 1 of captive reality show was streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Munawar Faruqui won Lock Upp 1.

Rumours were rife that Ekta has planned to launch her second season of Lock Upp on TV but not on OTT this year. However, there is no confirmation on this yet. According to latest reports, the show is set to begin soon.

While makers are yet to drop an official statement about the same, several name of the celebrities who are likely to take part in the upcoming season of the Kangana’s show are surfacing on the internet. Have a look here.

MS Education Academy

Lock Upp 2 Contestants List

1. Puneet Superstar

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Real reason behind Puneet Superstar's eviction
Puneet Superstar (Twitter)

2. Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz is dating THIS Bollywood actress?
Umar Riaz (Instagram)

3. Karan Mehra

4. Priyanka Jagga

5. Archana Gautam

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam suffers severe injury
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Archana Gautam (Instagram)

6. Uorfi Javed

Dubai police detains Uorfi Javed, here's why
Uorfi Javed (Instagram)

7. Emiway Bantai

8. Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya eliminated, check her total earnings
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma (Instagram)

9. Priyank Sharma

Priyanka Jagga and Puneet Superstar have already confirmed their participation in Lock Upp 2.

What’s your take on the above contestants list? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2 and Bigg Boss 17.

