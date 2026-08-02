Lock Upp 2: Two major evictions before finale, find out how

Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 has delivered a brutal double blow just days before its grand finale. With the trophy almost within reach, not one but two popular contestants, Akanksha Choudhary and Pamala Serena, have been terminated from the reality show.

The eliminations came after a high-stakes task put Akanksha, Pamala, Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor in danger. Varun Yadav had already managed to save himself during the earlier challenge, leaving the remaining four inmates fighting for survival.

How were Akanksha and Pamala eliminated?

During the final Judgement Day, the makers introduced a deadly-looking “Landmine Termination” task. Every vote received by the contestants was turned into a landmine, and one wrong step was enough to end their journey.

Pamala reportedly received six votes from the inmates. She successfully survived her first two steps but failed during the third attempt, resulting in her immediate termination. Akanksha also failed to clear the challenge, bringing her journey to an unexpected end before the finale. Shilpa and Ram managed to survive the round.

Netflix India Reality officially confirmed both exits on Instagram. While Akanksha’s poster simply announced her termination, Pamala’s exit was confirmed with the caption, “No more Kaleshi Korner! Pamala hoti hai Lock Upp se terminate!”

Akanksha’s elimination has particularly surprised viewers as she remained one of the season’s most discussed contestants. From her heated rivalry with Shreya Kalra to her emotional bond with Yogesh Rawat, she rarely stayed away from the spotlight. She had also survived an earlier fake elimination and returned from the secret room, making her latest exit final.

Pamala, meanwhile, brought glamour, clashes and her famous “Kaleshi Korner” to the jail. Her recent confrontation with Varun Yadav also grabbed attention after she and Akanksha accused him of deliberately targeting women during a crucial task.

With two strong personalities leaving together, the competition has suddenly become much tighter. The remaining inmates are now only a few steps away from the trophy, but if this double termination proves anything, it is that nobody is safe until the very end.