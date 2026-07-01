Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 has completed its first week, and the reality show is already grabbing headlines for the controversies surrounding its contestants. The show, which premiered on June 27, currently has 15 celebrities locked inside the jail.

Ram Kapoor’s controversial kiss video

The latest controversy involves actor Ram Kapoor, whose video from the show has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Ram is seen kissing fellow contestant Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, leaving many viewers shocked.

During the latest episode of the Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted reality show, Ram is seen standing next to Varun with his arms around him. While the two appear to be indulging in playful banter, Ram plants multiple kisses on Varun’s cheeks before giving him another much longer kiss, surprising everyone around.

The moment was met with laughter from fellow contestants, including Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja and Shivangi Joshi.

Soon after the incident, Varun took a sarcastic dig at Ram’s recent controversial remarks on cheating. He said, “Dekha ye banda 40 saal ke baad bhi cheat karta hai, kiss karta hai.”

Lock Upp Season 2 (Ep 4):

• Ram Kapoor (52) forcefully kissed Laila (Varun Yadav, much younger, almost half his age).

• Laila is portrayed as innocent and didn’t protest or say anything, but silence ≠ consent.

• Shame on him for misusing his position and age; no right to… pic.twitter.com/iqeT4cbZaO — ASH (@CA_ashhh) June 30, 2026

The video has since gone viral online, with several social media users expressing their disappointment. One user commented, “Shame on him for misusing his position and age; no right to kiss without clear consent. Unacceptable behavior. Consent matters regardless of the show’s drama.” Many others simply called the act “disgusting.”

Who is Varun Yadav aka Laila?

Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, is a Delhi-based digital content creator and fitness enthusiast known for his viral comedy and flirting videos.

About Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor, meanwhile, is one of Indian television’s most popular actors, best known for his roles in Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and stories on Lock Upp 2.