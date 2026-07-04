Lock Upp 2: Wildcard entry name, 1st elimination and more

Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 continues to keep viewers hooked with back-to-back twists. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the controversial reality show premiered on June 27 and is all set for its first-ever Judgement Day and elimination episode tonight. Ahead of the telecast, several interesting developments have surfaced, making the upcoming episode one of the most anticipated so far.

Tejasswi Prakash joins the show

It has now been confirmed that Tejasswi Prakash will be a part of Lock Upp 2. However, she won’t be entering the house as a contestant. Instead, the actress will host a special segment where she will interact with the evicted contestants and get them to spill the inside details of their journey inside the Lock Upp house.

Lock Upp 2 first eviction

As per insider reports, the five contestants nominated for eviction this week were Sufi Motiwala, Riyaz Ali, Madhuri Grover, Shreya Kalra and Shresta Iyer.

Among them, Shresta Iyer has reportedly become the first contestant to be eliminated from Lock Upp 2. With her exit, 14 contestants remain in the race, and the competition is expected to get more intense in the coming weeks.

Lock Upp 2’s first wildcard

Adding another twist to the reality show, television actress Shilpa Shinde has reportedly entered Lock Upp 2 as the season’s first wildcard contestant. Best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, Shilpa enjoys a massive fan following and is expected to bring fresh drama inside the house.

The actress was recently in the headlines after admitting that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed against producer Sanjay Kohli in 2017 was false.

Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav to enter?

Meanwhile, rumours are also doing the rounds that Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav could be joining Lock Upp 2 as jailors. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding their entry so far.

While reports suggest the season’s first eviction and wildcard entry have already taken place, viewers will have to wait for the July 4 episode on Netflix for official confirmation. With Shilpa Shinde’s reported entry and more surprises expected, the reality show appears to be gearing up for an action-packed week ahead.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.