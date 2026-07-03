Hyderabad: Lock Upp 2 is all set to witness its first elimination tomorrow and the contestant’s name has reportedly been revealed even before the episode airs.

The shoot for the first Judgment Day episode, hosted by Kangana Ranaut alongside regular hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, has already been completed. According to sources close to the show, the makers have eliminated their first contestant of the season.

Week 1 nominated contestants

The five contestants nominated for eviction this week were:

Sufi Motiwala

Riyaz Ali

Madhuri Grover

Shreya Kalra

Shresta Iyer

Who got evicted from Lock Upp 2?

As per insider reports, Riyaz Ali Madhuri Grover and Shreya Kalra were declared safe first. Later, the final two contestants left in the danger zone were Sufi Motiwala and Shresta Iyer.

Unfortunately, it was Shresta Iyer whose journey came to an end, making her the first contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp 2. With her exit, 14 contestants remain in the race as the competition gets tougher in the coming weeks.

The official elimination episode will air during Judgment Day, where Kangana Ranaut will address the contestants and review their performances from the first week.

Lock Upp 2 streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing Saturday to Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.