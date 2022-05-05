Lock Upp Exclusive: Winner, Runner-Up names revealed

Mumbai: The controversial and fearless reality show Lock Upp has entered it last leg and is all set to pull down its curtains. According to latest update, the star-studded grand finale is scheduled to take place on May 7 – 8.

Seven contestants who are left in the race are Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde.

Lock Upp Winner, Runner-Up

“Either Payal Rohatgi or Munawar Faruqui is going to grab the precious trophy of Lock Upp season 1,” an inside source informed Siasat.com. This means the confirmed top 2 are going to be Munawar and Payal. One among these two will win the show and other will walk home with runner-up title.

Going by the social media buzz, the comedian is having maximum chances of lifting the trophy. If he wins, he will take home Rs 25L and a swanky car as a gift. Prize money of runner-up is not known yet.

Tejasswi Prakash enters as Warden

TV diva and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all to enter Lock Upp in the tonight’s episode. Teja will be seen as a Queen’s Warden with a special power named ‘Queen Card’. She will be seen along with her real life beau Karan Kundrra, who is the jailor of the captive reality show.