‘Lock Upp’ fame Ali Merchant ties knot with Andleep Zaidi

Mumbai: On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and dropped the first official wedding pictures which he captioned, “And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now. #alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli. I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you.”

Reportedly, the couple tied the knot on November 2 in Lucknow amid their close friends and family members.

In the wedding pictures, the newly married couple could be seen twinning in traditional off-white outfits.

In the first two pictures, Ali and Andleep is seen standing close to each other and flaunting their adorable smile.

In one of the snaps, they could be seen looking at each other.

Soon after Ali shared the post, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.

“Congratulations guys,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Wow congratulations.”

Ali was earlier married to actor Sara Khan, the duo tied the knot on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 4’. However, they separated after a few months of marriage.

Later, Ali tied the knot with Anam Merchant in 2016 and they got separated in the year 2021.

On the work front, Ali has been a part of series like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Lock Upp 1’, ‘Bandini’, and ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’.

Andleeb on the other hand is a model.