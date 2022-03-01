Lock Upp: Makers to remove Munawar Faruqui from show?

Mumbai: Produced by Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor, the fearless reality show Lock Upp kick-started off with a bang. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut- the show premiered on February 27, Sunday and it is streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Lock Upp will have 16 controversial celebrities from the different walks of life as contestants. Out of the 16 contestants, Kangana had welcomed only 14 and the other 2 will be given entry through the wild card.

Here’s a complete list of confirmed contestants of Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel.

Payal Rohatgi Munawar Faruqui Nisha Rawal Tehseen Poonawala Kaaranvir Bohra Sunil Pal Babita Phogat Saisha Shinde Chakrapani Poonam Pandey Sara Khan Sidharth Sharma Shivam Sharma Anjali Arora

Lock Upp Nominated Contestants

Like ‘Bigg Boss’, the contestants were asked to nominate two people whom they would like to eliminate from the show and send back to their homes. After the nomination process, ‘chargesheet’ was issued against five contestants – Munawar, Anjali, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth, and Shivam. Check out The Real Khabri‘s tweet here:

Nominated contestants for this weekbin #LockUpp, who will You save???? pic.twitter.com/0Pnk2rgfSk — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 1, 2022

It seems the above 5 participants are in danger zone for this week’s elimination round. Many loyal viewers and social media users are predicting Munawar Faruqui’s eviction from the show considering his controversies. However, only time will tell who will be thrown out by Kangana this week.

Blue and Orange teams

The contestants are currently divided into two teams — the Orange Team and the Blue team. Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, and Munawar Faruqui are the members of the Orange Team, whereas Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Shivam Sharma, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde form the Blue team.

What’s your take on Munawar Faruqui’s stint in Lock Upp? Let us know in the comments section below.