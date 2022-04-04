Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui threatens to quit show

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has become one of the top contenders in Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp. He making a lot of noise among his fans, thanks to his gameplay and the way he keeps everyone entertained. However, his latest statement on the show has left his fans a bit worried.

Recently, a huge fight erupted between the contestants inside Lock Upp during halal meat row discussion. Payal Rohatgi, who supported the issue, gets into the loggerheads with Zeeshan. She passed islamophobic comments on him and even called him a ‘terrorist’. Payal went on to say ‘halal meat promotes terrorism’.

Her remarks did not go well with many housemates who slammed her and even demanded her ouster from Lock Upp. Munawar, who was too irked by her comments, said to the camera, ‘agar ye iss show mei hai, to mei nahi rahunga”.

However, the issue was solved on the Judgement Day by host Kangana who slammed Payal and even removed her from the position of leadership in the show for the rest of the time.

Meanwhile, speaking about Munawar Faruqui, his understanding of the game and performance in the tasks has left his fans amazed who are calling him as one of the most sorted and genuine player on the show so far.

Many are calling his performance inside the jail as a ‘mic-drop’ one and they are even rooting for him to win the first season of Ekta Kapoor‘s reality show.