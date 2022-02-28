Lock Upp: Munawar to Sara, here’s final list of 13 contestants

Mumbai: The much-awaited fearless controversial reality show ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut finally made its way to the screens. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show premiered on Sunday night (February 27) on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show will be streamed 24×7.

A total of 16 controversial celebrities will be locked in jail for months without the basic amenities. Out of the 16 contestants, only 12 will enter now and the rest 4 will be given entry through the wild card. Here’s a complete list of confirmed contestants of Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel.

Lock Upp Contestants List

Munawar Faruqui

2. Poonam Pandey

3. Nisha Rawal

4. Sara Khan

5. Kaaranvir Bohra

6. Tehseen Poonawala

7. Payal Rohatgi

8. Saisha Shinde

9. Swami Chakrapani

10. Shivam Sharma

11. Siddharth Sharma

12. Anjali Arora

13. Babita Phogat

Produced by Endemol Shine India. ‘Lock Upp’ marks Kangana Ranaut’s OTT debut and it streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 10.30 p.m. daily.