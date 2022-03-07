Lock Upp: One contestant removed from show, is it Munawar?

Mumbai: The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp is creating huge buzz among audience ever since its premiere. The show which kick started on February 27, last Sunday, successfully completed its first week.

Lock Upp Nominated Contestants

The charge sheet was issued against five contestants — Munawar, Anjali, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth, and Shivam.

Bottom 3 Prisoners

The bottom 3 contestants who were in danger zone for last week’s elimination round were — Anjali, Chakrapani and Siddharth.

Swami Chakrapani eliminated from Lock Upp

Swami Chakrapani becomes the first evicted contestant from Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, ‘Lock Upp,’ whereas, Siddharth Sharma and Anjali Arora save themselves. While Munawar Faruqui got immunity from the audience, Shivam Sharma was saved by the inmates.

The bottom 3 contestants get a hint about their deepest, darkest secret, and it leaves them anxious. While Anjali went on to reveal her secret about her trip to Russia, Swami Chakrapani gave up on the game leaving Shivam safe. Kangana then shows Swami the door of exit from Lock Upp.

With Chakrapani’s elimination, only 12 contestants are left in the show — Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawala, Shivam Sharma, Sidharth Sharma, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, and Karanvir Bohra.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor Lock Upp airs on MX Player and Alt Balaji.