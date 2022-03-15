‘Lock Upp’: Sara Khan comes face-to-face with ex-husband Ali Merchant

Mumbai: Actress Sara Khan is upset with the fact that her ex-husband has entered the Kangana Ranaut hosted show ‘Lock Upp’.

As both Sara and Ali got married on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, there were a lot of controversies going around their relationship. In fact, post ‘Bigg Boss’, Ali told IANS in an interview that he had to struggle a lot to establish himself in the industry.

Now as the actor entered the show fans were curious to know how both of them are going to face each other.

But keeping all things aside Sara had a one on one conversation with Ali. She told Ali: “Let’s keep everything in the past. We both have tolerated a lot then but now it’s a new beginning. We both are here to win, let’s make our parents proud. “

She also mentioned how much she respects and loves Ali’s parents to which Ali agreed and said he does too.

‘Lock Upp’ streams ALTBalaji and MX Player.