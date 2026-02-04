Mumbai: 2026 is fast turning into the year of reality shows, with back-to-back announcements keeping viewers hooked. While fans would usually be waiting for updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi around this time, attention has already shifted to ongoing shows like The 50. Adding to the buzz, the announcement of Lock Upp Season 2 has sent excitement levels soaring among reality TV lovers.

Lock Upp season 2 on Netflix

Ektaa Kapoor is bringing back her controversial captive reality show Lock Upp with a brand-new season, this time on Netflix. The move marks a major creative collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and the global streaming giant, making the show’s return even more significant.

Season 1 recap

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp first premiered on MX Player in 2022 and quickly gained popularity for its intense format, emotional confrontations and high-voltage drama. Munawar Faruqui won the first season and Payal Rohatgi emerged as the first runner-up on the show that concluded in May 2022.

With its upcoming season on Netflix, the show is expected to return with a bigger scale, sharper twists and an upgraded format, promising viewers even more drama and controversy than before.