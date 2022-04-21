Lock Upp's first Ticket To Finale goes to...

Mumbai: Lock Upp is getting more and more interesting with each passing day. The midnight eliminations and new twist in each episode is what making the audience hooked to the screens. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show is inching towards finale and now it’s time for the inmates to redesign their strategies and reconstruct their alliances in the game.

The boiling pot of Lock Upp got spicer with Prince Narula’s entry in Lock Upp as a troublemaker. Makers announced the first Ticket to Finale task in yesterday’s episode. The jail was divided into two groups. Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma and Azma Fallah in one team. Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Merchant, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora and Poonam Pandey in another team.

Shivam Sharma Wins Ticket To Finale

According to Twitter buzz and Lock Upp Live Feed, the first winner of the Ticket To Finale task has been announced and he is none other than Shivam Sharma. Yes, you read that right! Shivam defeated all the 7 kaidis to win the task to enter directly into the finale week.

Lock Upp Finale Date

Evicted contestant Kaaranvir Bohra in his recent interview revealed that the only two weeks are left for finale. Considering this, the Lock Upp finale is expected to take place in athe first or second week of May. However, an official announcement regarding the finale date is still awaited.

Is Shivam Sharma the deserving finalist of the show? If not, who do you think should go in the finale and grab the trophy this year?