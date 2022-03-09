Lock Upp: ‘Winner material’ Fans hail Munawar Faruqui’s game

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp is getting interesting with passing day. A total of 13 controversial celebrities were locked upp inside the jail as contestants on the premiere day. Currently only 12 are lefts as Swami Chakrapani got eliminated in the first week itself.
Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra added more spice to the show as a jailor wherein he will be keeping an eye all inmates. The show has entered its second week and social media platforms are already filled with dicussions about the best contestants and their gameplay.
Munawar Faruqui wins hearts
Going by the Twitter buzz, it seems like comedian Munawar Faruqui is ruling the show. He is winning hearts with the way he is playing the game. The viewers are getting to see a compassionate, sensible and logical side of the comedian.
And it looks like he has impressed everyone with his representation on the show. So much so, that Munawar’s understanding of the game and performance in the tasks has left his fans amazed who are calling him as one of the most sorted and genuine player on Lock Upp so far. Many are even rooting for him to win the first season of Ekta Kapoor‘s reality show.
Lock Upp Week Two Nominations
The contestants against whom the chargesheet has been filed this week are — Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey. Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player.
What do you think about Munawar Faruqui’s game? Is he managing to impress the audience? Do tell us your opinion in the comments section below.