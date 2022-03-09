Lock Upp: ‘Winner material’ Fans hail Munawar Faruqui’s game

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp is getting interesting with passing day. A total of 13 controversial celebrities were locked upp inside the jail as contestants on the premiere day. Currently only 12 are lefts as Swami Chakrapani got eliminated in the first week itself.

Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra added more spice to the show as a jailor wherein he will be keeping an eye all inmates. The show has entered its second week and social media platforms are already filled with dicussions about the best contestants and their gameplay.

Munawar Faruqui wins hearts

Going by the Twitter buzz, it seems like comedian Munawar Faruqui is ruling the show. He is winning hearts with the way he is playing the game. The viewers are getting to see a compassionate, sensible and logical side of the comedian.

And it looks like he has impressed everyone with his representation on the show. So much so, that Munawar’s understanding of the game and performance in the tasks has left his fans amazed who are calling him as one of the most sorted and genuine player on Lock Upp so far. Many are even rooting for him to win the first season of Ekta Kapoor‘s reality show.

#MunawarFaruqui you are absolutely the best. No ifs and no buts. You are the best undoubtedly❣️❤️‍🔥💖

Asli lockup mei dil jeet hi liya…#KanganaKaLockUpp mei trophy bhi jeet aayoge. — Ares x June (@runawayjam) March 9, 2022

Munawar you are real hero and jo bhi hamare champ se insecure hai unhee honee do we know ki kon game achee se khel raha hai and kon nahi and munawar trend kartaa hai aur aage bhi kartee raheega we are always with you our champ 🔥 stay strong we love you heroo ❤️#MunawarFaruqui https://t.co/v7ZxU0T7fp — munawar_ki_sena👑 (@ki_munawar) March 9, 2022

@munawar0018 is the only mastermind in the jail . 💕 — Namira Shafique (@namira_shafique) March 9, 2022

He is the smartest player in lockup otherwise dusre RR krte rehte hyn jese lockup mainnh 5 star hotel main aye — Aniha (@anihanuchaudhry) March 8, 2022

This dude #MunawarFaruqui is killing it and how in #LockUpp Seriously loving the show and especially the tasks in squid game style. — Afsana Mariya (@AfsanaMariya) March 8, 2022

You are winner lockupp session 1

All the best munnu aysa hi khelte raho ap jarrur winner honge — Majid Shaikh (@MajidShaikh0807) March 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/LikedGenes/status/1500733253007065090

https://twitter.com/WarisAzhar/status/1500532935862407168

Lock Upp Week Two Nominations

The contestants against whom the chargesheet has been filed this week are — Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey. Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

What do you think about Munawar Faruqui’s game? Is he managing to impress the audience? Do tell us your opinion in the comments section below.