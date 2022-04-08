Munawar Faruqui in Lock Upp: My religion is most important thing to me

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is the most-hyped contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Be it his showdown with host on the very first day, his strategies in the game or making some candid confessions, Munawar has been making headlines ever since he appeared on the show, backed by Ekta Kapoor.

He is one of the most-loved contestants among the audience. Even whenever jailor Karan Kundrra comes, he always praises Munawar for the way he plays the game and recently, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant even called the comedian as ‘Lock Upp Ka Sher’.

Karan, during his recent appearance on the show, warned Munawar that his way of taking everyone for granted by assuming himself to be the ‘mastermind’ is gradually putting him down. The jailor also went to say that it would become tough for Munawar to reach the finale if he continue to be like that. He also spoke about how badly Payal had defeated his team in the previous task.

Munawar Faruqui replied by saying that it was about his ‘religion’ and not about winning or losing the game. He also mentioned that Payal had dragged his religion into all this, causing him to lose focus on the task. He went on to say that his religion is the most important thing to him. Karan Kundrra agrees with him.

For the unversed, Munawar’s comments come after Payal’s Islamophobic remarks against Zeeshan Khan during the debate on ‘Halal meat’ inside the show.

Meanwhile, Currently, Lock Upp has 12 contestants left in the race — Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Saisha Shinde, Karanvira Bohra, Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi.

