Lockdown, night curfew no solution to deal with Omicron: Director Health Dept

Published: 1st January 2022 3:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Director of Health Department Dr. Srinivas Rao said that the lockdown or night curfew is not the solution to control coronavirus or its new variant “Omicron”.

Speaking to the media men on Friday Rao said, “The state government has learned to fight Coronavirus during the past two years. The people are also cautious.”

“The number of cases are increasing in the states and hence the people must take precautions by following covid-19 rules like using face marks and social distancing,” he said.

Those who have not taken the coronavirus vaccination must visit the government hospitals to get them.

Rao expressed his apprehension that in the coming days the number of Corona cases may increase. The Telangana state, however, is fully prepared to deal with this situation, he said

Speaking about the state’s preparedness to deal with any emergency Rao said that 50000 beds were arranged with oxygen and corona testing is being intensified and life saving medicines are procured.

“The people must celebrate their festivals and events in their homes,” Rao advised.

