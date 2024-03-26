Locked! Amazon Prime buys Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD for Rs...

Hyderabad: Director Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” has been generating immense buzz in the film industry. With a stellar cast that includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and a guest appearance by Kamal Haasan, this pan-Indian project promises an epic cinematic experience.

The movie is reportedly being made on a massive budget of Rs. 600 crore. This makes it the most expensive Indian film ever made to date. The movie is scheduled to release on May 9, 2024.

Tollywood actor Prabhas (Source; X)

The Whopping OTT Deal

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD are leaving no stone unturned. Before its theatrical release, they closed with a massive deal for the film’s OTT rights.

According to a report in 123 Telugu, Amazon Prime Video has made a significant move by securing the digital rights for Kalki 2898 AD. The deal covers all southern languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—and comes with a staggering price tag of Rs 150 crore. Details about the Hindi version are yet to be disclosed.

Kalki 2898 Plot

The film weaves a tale set in a ‘post-apocalyptic world’ in the year ‘2898 AD’. The mystical city of Kasi serves as the backdrop for this dystopian society.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, English, and several international languages to reach a wider audience.