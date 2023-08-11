Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

In the Monsoon session, the Congress brought an opposition backed no-confidence motion against the government. The motion was defeated by a voice vote.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th August 2023 2:30 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Monsoon session which saw a no-confidence motion brought against the government being defeated.

BookMyMBBS

In his concluding remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House functioned for 39 hours and saw passage of important bills, including The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In the Monsoon session, the Congress brought an opposition backed no-confidence motion against the government. The motion was defeated by a voice vote.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act introduced in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions since the session began on July 20 due to protests by opposition over the Manipur issue. The Opposition bloc INDIA has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, were present in the House at the time of adjournment.

Birla adjourned the House sine die after his customary valedictory speech.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th August 2023 2:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button