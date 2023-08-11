Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Monsoon session which saw a no-confidence motion brought against the government being defeated.

In his concluding remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House functioned for 39 hours and saw passage of important bills, including The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In the Monsoon session, the Congress brought an opposition backed no-confidence motion against the government. The motion was defeated by a voice vote.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions since the session began on July 20 due to protests by opposition over the Manipur issue. The Opposition bloc INDIA has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, were present in the House at the time of adjournment.

Birla adjourned the House sine die after his customary valedictory speech.