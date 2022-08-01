Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over Opposition protests

New Delhi: The Opposition on Monday forced adjournments in the Lok Sabha, demanding the revocation of suspension of four Congress members.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon soon after the House convened for the day. Opposition members resorted to sloganeering when the House reassembled at 12 noon.

BJP member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm after laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House and the introduction of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.