Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members not to indulge in sloganeering and requested them to go back to their seats.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th July 2023 11:39 am IST
Centre to seek LS approval for passage of Jan Vishwas Bill
Representative Image

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid protests by opposition parties on the violence in Manipur.

BookMyMBBS

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sought to raise the issue and also started shouting slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members not to indulge in sloganeering and requested them to go back to their seats.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protests on Manipur violence

While maintaining that there will be no solution to the issues by shouting slogans, Birla told them to allow the Question Hour as important matters are to be discussed.

As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned in around three minutes and now, the House will meet at 2 pm.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur and have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliament proceedings have been disrupted over the Manipur issue since the Monsoon session started on July 20.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th July 2023 11:39 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button