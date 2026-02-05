Lok Sabha adopts Motion of Thanks to President’s address without PM’s speech

New Delhi: In an unprecedented development, the Lok Sabha on Thursday, February 5, passed the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address without the customary speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

The Prime Minister was not present in the House when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put the amendments moved by the opposition to the Motion of Thanks to vote, which were rejected.

The Speaker then read out the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to both Houses of Parliament on January 28, which was passed by a voice vote, amid sloganeering by the opposition members.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2:00 pm.

New Delhi: Congress MP Tiruchi Siva speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Congress members stormed the Well, carrying posters with PM Modi’s picture and the ‘Narendra-Surrender’ slogan written at the top.

Samajwadi Party members, too, were in the Well, carrying three banners and pamphlets raising the issue of demolitions at the Manikarnika Ghat on the river Ganga in Varanasi. The SP banners carried pictures of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, who had developed the ghats nearly 300 years ago.

Trinamool Congress members were also in the Well joining the protest, while other members of the INDIA bloc, including the DMK and the Left, stood at their seats and in the aisle in solidarity.

Constitutional expert PDT Achary termed the passage of the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address without the customary reply by the Prime Minister as an “unprecedented development.”

Achary, a former Lok Sabha secretary general, said that in 2004, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was present in the House, but did not make a speech as per an understanding reached with the then opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Speaker sir, I learn that there is an understanding among political parties on both sides that the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address be put to vote straightaway and passed unanimously. Therefore, sir, I request you to put the motion to vote,” Manmohan Singh had said on June 10, 2004.