Lok Sabha passes Bill for Central Tribal University in Telangana

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to establish the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by a voice vote with the House rejecting some amendments moved by opposition members.

The university is being established in pursuance of the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The university is named in honour of legendary mother-daughter duo Sammakka and Sarakka who are revered by tribals across the country.

According to the statement and objects of the bill, the establishment of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University will cater to the regional aspirations for years to come.

The proposed institution, it said, will increase access and quality of higher education and facilitate and promote higher education and research facilities for the people of Telangana. “Apart from bringing focus to tribal education, the central tribal university shall carry out all educational and other activities like any other central university,” it read.