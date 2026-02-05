Lok Sabha passes Motion of Thanks on President’s address without PM’s response

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put the opposition amendments to the Motion of Thanks to vote, which were rejected.

New Delhi: MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address without the customary reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

The Speaker then read out the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to both Houses of Parliament on January 28, which was passed by a voice vote, amid sloganeering by the opposition me

