Lok Sabha passes Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill

The bill was passed by voice vote after several amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 2nd August 2022 8:04 pm IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill-2021, with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav asserting that development and environment protection can go hand in hand and are not in conflict with each other.

The bill which had undergone scrutiny of a parliamentary panel seeks to amend the principal Act for better management of protected areas and inserts an explanation to provide for certain permitted activities such as grazing or movement of livestock, bona fide use of drinking and household water by local communities.

Responding to a debate on the bill, Yadav said awareness should be spread among people to boycott items such as shawls and cosmetics which are produced by killing wild animals.

