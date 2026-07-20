Lok Sabha pays tribute to Qatar’s former Emir

New Delhi: India’s lower house of Parliament, the Lok Sabha, on Monday, July 20, paid tribute to Qatar’s former Emir and Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, following the passing of the late leader, with Speaker Om Birla leading an obituary reference at the start of the Monsoon Session.

Opening the proceedings, Birla paid homage to former Members of Parliament and other distinguished personalities who had passed away, including Sheikh Hamad. Members of the House, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other lawmakers, observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect.

Also Read Qatar’s former Emir passes away at 74

In his condolence message, Birla said Sheikh Hamad served as Emir of Qatar from 1995 to 2013 and played a key role in the country’s modernisation and development.

“He established modernity in Qatar and brought the country to great heights of development and prosperity. He also played an important role in strengthening India-Qatar relations,” Birla said while extending condolences to the people and the royal family of Qatar.

Watch: India's lower house of Parliament, Lok Sabha pays homage to Father Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, among others. PM, opposition leader, Indian lawmakers rise up for homage after obituary reference. https://t.co/ekA6vvVyZJ pic.twitter.com/VWJTc0nSiV — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 20, 2026

Who was Sheikh Hamad?

Sheikh Hamad died on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 74. He served as Qatar’s Emir from 1995 until his voluntary abdication in 2013, when he handed power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Widely regarded as the architect of modern Qatar, he oversaw the country’s economic transformation through the expansion of its liquefied natural gas industry and strengthened Qatar’s position as an influential regional and global player.

India observes national mourning

Following Sheikh Hamad’s death, India observed one-day national mourning on July 13. The National Flag was flown at half-mast across the country, while official entertainment was suspended as a mark of respect.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju travelled to Doha to convey condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

The Telangana government also observed the national mourning, directing all departments and district authorities to fly the National Flag at half-mast and suspend official entertainment in accordance with the Centre’s directive.