Qatar’s former Emir passes away at 74

Doha: Qatar’s former Emir and Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has died at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday, July 12.

In a statement, the Amiri Diwan expressed its condolences, saying Sheikh Hamad had passed away on Sunday morning and prayed for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness upon him. No further details were immediately released.

بيان من الديوان الأميري: بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره، ينعى الديوان الأميري، فقيد الوطن الكبير المغفور له بإذن الله صاحب السمو الأمير الوالد الشيخ حمد بن خليفة آل ثاني، الذي وافته المنية صباح اليوم 27 محرم 1448 الموافق 12 يوليو 2026#قنا #قطر https://t.co/XewXI8DpI3 pic.twitter.com/AEUTd8sNxW — وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) July 12, 2026

Leader who reshaped modern Qatar

Sheikh Hamad served as Emir from 1995 until 2013, when he voluntarily transferred power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a rare succession by abdication in the Gulf.

His nearly two decades in office transformed Qatar from a relatively small Gulf state into a country with significant global influence. Rapid expansion of liquefied natural gas production fuelled economic growth, making Qatar one of the world’s wealthiest nations on a per capita basis.

His administration also strengthened Qatar’s diplomatic reach while investing heavily in infrastructure, education, culture and sport.

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Lasting legacy

During his rule, Qatar introduced its permanent constitution and launched Qatar National Vision 2030, a long-term development strategy focused on economic diversification and sustainable growth.

Sheikh Hamad also oversaw Qatar’s successful campaign to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a milestone that triggered major infrastructure projects and brought unprecedented international attention to the country.

Military background and public service

Born in 1952, Sheikh Hamad graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom in 1971 before beginning his career in the Qatari Armed Forces.

He was appointed Crown Prince and Minister of Defence in 1977 and later chaired the Supreme Council for Planning, where he helped shape the country’s economic and social development before assuming the role of Emir in 1995.

His leadership is widely regarded as the foundation of Qatar’s rise as a leading energy producer and an influential regional and international player.

PM Modi offers condolences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sheikh Hamad, describing him as a visionary leader who guided Qatar to remarkable development and prosperity.

In a post on X, Modi recalled meeting Sheikh Hamad during his visit to Qatar in February 2024 and described him as “a true friend”.

He also conveyed his condolences to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the royal family and the people of Qatar, praying for the departed leader’s eternal peace.