Lok Sabha polls: Bandi Sanjay registers massive victory from Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Incumbent MP from Karimnagar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar registered a massive victory from the seat with over 2.21 lakh votes defeating Congress’ Velichala Rajender Rao and BRS’ B Vinod Kumar.

The final numbers will be updated after the Election Commission of India (ECI) releases data after the last round of voting comes to an end.

Result

Party-Candidate Votes Congress- Velichala Rajender Rao 357446 ( -221381) BRS- B Vinod Kumar 280867 ( -297960) BJP- Bandi Sanjay Kumar 578827 (+ 221381)

Political history of Karimnagar

Year Result 2019 Bandi Sanjay Kumar- BJP 2014 B Vinod Kumar- TRS (now BRS) 2009 Ponnam Prabhakar- Congress

2009

In the 2009 Karimnagar Lok Sabha election, Ponnam Prabhakar of the Congress won the seat with 317,927 votes (32.14%). The runner-up was Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) who secured 267,684 votes (27.06%). Ponnam Prabhakar’s victory margin was 50,243 votes (5.08%). The voter turnout was 66.12%.

2014

In 2014, Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged victorious, securing 5,05,783 votes (44.93%). The runner-up was Ponnam Prabhakar of the Congress, who received 3,00,706 votes (26.71%). Boianapalli Vinod Kumar’s victory margin was 2,05,077 votes (18.22%), and the voter turnout was 74.71%. This election marked a significant gain for the TRS, as they won the seat from the Congress.

2019

In the 2019 Karimnagar Lok Sabha election, Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with 498,276 votes, securing a significant win. Boianapalli Vinod Kumar from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was the runner-up with 408,768 votes, while Ponnam Prabhakar of the Congress received 179,258 votes. ]

Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s victory marked a notable shift in the political landscape of Karimnagar, with a margin of 89,508 votes securing the seat for the BJP.

Assembly segments

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises 7 Assembly segments: Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Husnabad.