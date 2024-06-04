Lok Sabha polls: Bandi Sanjay registers massive victory from Karimnagar

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2024 5:05 pm IST
Bandi Sanjay claimed that he, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, and chief minister A Revanth Reddy, were the victims of phone tapping during the BRS government.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Incumbent MP from Karimnagar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar registered a massive victory from the seat with over 2.21 lakh votes defeating Congress’ Velichala Rajender Rao and BRS’ B Vinod Kumar.

The final numbers will be updated after the Election Commission of India (ECI) releases data after the last round of voting comes to an end.

Result

Party-CandidateVotes
Congress- Velichala Rajender Rao357446 ( -221381)
BRS- B Vinod Kumar280867 ( -297960)
BJP- Bandi Sanjay Kumar578827 (+ 221381)

Political history of Karimnagar

YearResult
2019Bandi Sanjay Kumar- BJP
2014B Vinod Kumar- TRS (now BRS)
2009Ponnam Prabhakar- Congress

2009

In the 2009 Karimnagar Lok Sabha election, Ponnam Prabhakar of the Congress won the seat with 317,927 votes (32.14%). The runner-up was Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) who secured 267,684 votes (27.06%). Ponnam Prabhakar’s victory margin was 50,243 votes (5.08%). The voter turnout was 66.12%.

MS Education Academy

2014

In 2014, Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged victorious, securing 5,05,783 votes (44.93%). The runner-up was Ponnam Prabhakar of the Congress, who received 3,00,706 votes (26.71%). Boianapalli Vinod Kumar’s victory margin was 2,05,077 votes (18.22%), and the voter turnout was 74.71%. This election marked a significant gain for the TRS, as they won the seat from the Congress.

2019

In the 2019 Karimnagar Lok Sabha election, Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with 498,276 votes, securing a significant win. Boianapalli Vinod Kumar from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was the runner-up with 408,768 votes, while Ponnam Prabhakar of the Congress received 179,258 votes. ]

Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s victory marked a notable shift in the political landscape of Karimnagar, with a margin of 89,508 votes securing the seat for the BJP.

Assembly segments

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises 7 Assembly segments: Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Husnabad.

Tags
