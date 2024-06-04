Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s DK Aruna wins Mahbubnagar in close contest

Hyderabad: In a very close contest, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national vice president DK Aruna won Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress’ C Vamsi Chand Reddy by around a mere 3600 votes.

Mahbubnagar is Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s home district. Also, this is the first victory of a non-BRS party after the general elections in 2009.

The final number of votes will be updated once the Election Commission of India (ECI) releases its final numbers after the last round of voting.

Result

Party-Candidate Winner Congress- C Vamsi Chand Reddy 503111 ( -3636) BRS- Manne Srinivas Reddy 154296 ( -352451) BJP- DK Aruna 506747 (+ 3636)

Political history of Mahbubnagar

Year Winner 2019 Manne Srinivas Reddy- TRS (now BRS) 2014 AP Jithender Reddy- TRS (now BRS) 2009 K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)- TRS (now BRS)

The Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana comprises seven assembly constituencies. These are Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarkadra, Makthal, and Shadnagar.

2009

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Kalva Kuntla Chandrasekhar Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Mahabubnagar seat with 366569 votes (39.56%). He defeated Congress candidate Devarakonda Vittal Rao (37.39%) by around 20,000 votes. BJP’s K Yadagiri Reddy stood third with 6.26%.

2014

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, A. P. Jithender Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Mahabubnagar seat with 334228 votes (32.94%). He defeated Congress candidate Jaipal Reddy (32.68%) by a margin of 2,590 votes.

2019

In the 2019 election, Manne Srinivas Reddy of the TRS won the seat by securing 411402 votes (41.78%) followed by BJP’s DK Aruna (33.88%).