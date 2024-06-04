Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s Raghunandan Rao wins Medak by over 39K votes

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate M Raghunandan Rao won in Lok Sabha polls in Medak by over 39000 votes, defeating Congress candidate Neelam Madhu Mudhiraj and BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy.

He won a total of 471217 votes. This is the first time since 2009 that a non BRS party won from the seat.

Party-Candidate Vote percentage Congress-Neelam Madhu Mudhiraj 432078 ( -39139) BRS- P Venkat Rami Reddy 396790 ( -74427) BJP- M Raghunandan Rao 471217 (+ 39139)

Political history

Year Result 2019 Kotha Prabhakar Reddy-TRS (now BRS) 2014 K Chandrashekhar Rao-TRS (now BRS) 2009 M Vijaya Shanthi-TRS (now BRS)

Medak Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments: Siddipet, Medak, Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, and Gajwel.

2009

In the 2009 general election, M Vijaya Shanthi of the TRS won the seat by a margin of around 6,000 votes (36.67%) over Congress candidate C Narendranath, who garnered 36.12% of the vote.

2014

The TRS candidate, Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, won the seat by a significant margin, securing 55.2% of the total votes cast, defeating his closest opponent P Shravan Kumar Reddy, who garnered 21.87% of the vote.

2014 by election

In the 2014 Medak Lok Sabha by-election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy emerged victorious with 5,71,810 votes, securing 55.24% of the votes. The Congress candidate candidate Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy received 2,10,524 votes, accounting for 20.34% of the total votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jagga Reddy garnered 1,86,343 votes, representing 18.00% of the votes. TRS maintained its hold on the seat with a significant majority of 3,61,286 votes, marking a swing in their favour. The voter turnout for this by-election was 67.79%.

The by election was necessitated after sitting MP KCR resigned from his role.

2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy of the TRS (now BRS) won the seat, defeating Anil Kumar Gali of the INC by a margin of 316,427 votes. The constituency is set to witness another fiercely contested battle in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the BRS, BJP, and INC fielding prominent candidates.

In the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, Congress candidate Mynampally Rohith won the Medak Assembly seat, defeating the incumbent BRS candidate Padma Devender Reddy.