Lok Sabha polls: Cash, liquor worth Rs 91 lakh seized in Kathua in J-K

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2024 8:08 pm IST
Lok Sabha polls: Cash, liquor worth Rs 91 lakh seized in Kathua in J-K (pti)
(Representative Image)

Jammu: More than Rs 51 lakh in cash and liquor worth nearly Rs 40 lakh were seized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday, taking the total seizures to Rs 1.20 crore since the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

Enforcement teams intercepted some vehicles and seized Rs 51.54 lakh in cash along with liquor valued at Rs 39.63 lakh, they said.

These decisive actions underscore a collective commitment to preserving the integrity of the electoral process, they added.

MS Education Academy

District Election Officer of Kathua Rakesh Minhas said, “We are continuously working to swiftly and resolutely identify and rectify any breach of the model code of conduct.”

He emphasized that such efforts are pivotal in deterring illicit activities that may compromise the democratic process and ensuring that voters can exercise their rights without any external influence or coercion.

The administration urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity or violation of the poll code to the authorities concerned.

On March 28, cash and liquor worth Rs 29 lakh were seized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2024 8:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button