Lok Sabha strength to rise to 815, 272 seats for women: Meghwal

According to the proposed legislations, there will be an increase of 50 per cent in the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th April 2026 2:04 pm IST
Indian Parliament session with MPs discussing Lok Sabha seat increase and women's representation.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addresses the Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The strength of the Lok Sabha will increase to 815, of which 272 seats will be reserved for women and neither men nor any state will suffer any loss due to the implementation of this quota, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday, April 15.

In his introductory remarks in the Lok Sabha on the three bills moved to amend the women’s quota law and set up a delimitation commission, Meghwal also said that 272 seats out of 815 in the House is the simple formula of reserving 33 per cent seats for women.

“According to the women’s reservation bill, the strength of the Lok Sabha will increase to 815, of which women’s quota will be of 272 seats,” the minister said.

Subhan Bakery

According to the proposed legislations, there will be an increase of 50 per cent in the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

“Neither men nor any state will suffer any loss after the implementation of the women’s quota,” he said.

Meghwal also said that there will be reservation for women belonging to SC and ST categories within the women’s quota in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th April 2026 2:04 pm IST

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