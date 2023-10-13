AP: Lokesh alleges ‘immediate threat’ to Naidu’s life in jail

Amaravati: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged there is an ‘undeniable and immediate threat’ to his father and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s life in jail, citing health reasons and issues including contaminated water and infections.

He alleged former Andhra Chief Minister Naidu had lost weight and is suffering infections and allergies due to lack of timely medical assistance in the Rajamahendravaram central prison where he is currently incarcerated.

“CBN (Naidu) is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance. The GoAP (Government of Andhra Pradesh) is trying to administer steroids to him,” Lokesh alleged in a post on X.

There is an undeniable and immediate threat to CBN's life. He is being deliberately harmed. His safety is unquestionably at risk.



According to the former minister, “there is an undeniable and immediate threat to CBN’s life. He is being deliberately harmed.”

Lokesh claimed that the former CM’s life is ‘unquestionably at risk.’

“What is it that the government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls Naidu, Jagan will be responsible,” said Lokesh.

Echoing similar concern, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Naidu’s wife, noted that she is deeply concerned over her husband’s well-being as the government of Andhra Pradesh allegedly failed to provide timely medical care.

“He has already lost 5kg weight, and any further weight loss could have severe consequences for his kidneys. The overhead water tanks are unsanitary and pose a serious health risk. These dire circumstances create a clear and immediate threat to my husband’s life,” she said in a post on ‘X’

Brahmani Nara, Naidu’s daughter-in-law, alleged the TDP supremo is detained in inadequate and unsanitary prison conditions, which pose a considerable health risk.

Meanwhile, TDP state president K Atchen Naidu demanded that Naidu’s personal doctors be allowed to go and examine his health in prison.

Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.