Lollywood 2024: List of 4 NEW upcoming dramas to watch out for

Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry aka Lollywood, has been on fire this year with a lineup of record-breaking dramas like Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. These shows captured hearts not only in Pakistan but also across the border in India.

But the excitement doesn’t end here. Lollywood is all set to roll out an even more promising slate of dramas, with several projects in various stages of production. Here’s a sneak peek into what’s coming next:

Upcoming Pakistani Dramas Of 2024

1. Faraar

Mark your calendars for November 17, 2024, as Faraar hits screens on Green Entertainment. Produced by Next Level Entertainment and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and Musadik Malik, this drama promises gripping storytelling by Mustafa Afridi.

Featuring a stellar cast including Hamza Ali Abbasi, Merub Ali, Danyal Zafar, Asal Deen Khan, Haroon Shahid, and Hassan Noman, Faraar is sure to be one of the year’s most anticipated series.

2. Paradise

Iqra Aziz teams up with Shuja Asad in Paradise, a drama being produced under Yasir Hussain’s Lo IQ Productions. With Yasir himself directing and contributing to the script alongside Nasir Hussain, this project has already piqued interest. Although the release date is under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting this romantic and dramatic venture.

3. Qarz-e-Jaan

Set to premiere on Hum TV on November 17, Qarz-e-Jaan brings powerhouse performers Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan together. Written by Rabia Razzaque and directed by Saqib Khan, this Momina Duraid production promises an emotionally charged narrative.

4. Humraaz

Get ready for fireworks as Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan pair up for Humraaz. Directed by the ace filmmaker Farooq Rind and written by Misbah Nosheen, this drama comes from 7th Sky Entertainment, the creators of several hits. Slated to air on Geo Entertainment soon, Humraaz has already created waves even before its release date is announced.

