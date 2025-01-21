Lollywood gets its 2025 gem: Yumna Zaidi’s new drama already a hit?

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi is once again winning hearts of the audiences with her stellar performance in the ongoing drama serial Qarz E Jaan. Airing every Sunday on Hum TV, the series marks Yumna’s much-anticipated comeback to the channel.

Playing the role of Nashwa, a daring young lawyer, Yumna has completely immersed herself in the character, earning widespread acclaim for her powerful portrayal.

Written by Rabia Razzaque and directed by the talented Saqib Khan, Qarz E Jaan is presented by Momina Duraid Productions. The drama’s gripping storyline and strong script have hooked viewers from the very beginning.

With 10 episodes already aired on YouTube, the show has become a trending topic on social media platforms, garnering attention in both Pakistan and India. Fans are already calling Qarz E Jaan Yumna Zaidi’s next blockbuster, with many believing it could be the first major hit of 2025.

The cast also features notable names like Usama Khan, Nameer Khan, Deepak Perwani, Sakina Samoo, and others. Viewers have praised the show for its beautiful storytelling and are urging others to tune in.