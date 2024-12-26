Long wait for Falaknuma bridge: Construction stalled again in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The long wait for commuters continues with the construction works of the Falaknuma Bridge not anywhere near completion.

In September, the then GHMC commissioner, Amarapalli inspected the place and directed the officials to speed up the works and to be completed before the year’s end.

An official of the town planning department of GHMC said that the department had completed its work. “The South Central Railway has to complete the part of the bridge on the railway tracks. After it is done, a road will be laid on the bridge and it will be opened to the public,” said the official.

The works at the Rail over Bridge at Falaknuma had picked up in the last few days, however it has now slowed down.

A resident, Mohd Qayyum pointed out that for some weeks workers were engaged in some activity at the site and now they have stopped coming.

In the first week of December, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue of incomplete Falaknuma and Shastripuram rail over bridges (RoB) during the discussion about the Railway Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

Asaduddin Owaisi described that the time taken for the RoB construction would break world records. “In my constituency, the Falaknuma RoB and the Shastripuram RoB will break the Guinness Book of (World) Records. For four years madam, it has been pending. In Shastripuram RoB construction, 10-15 people have lost their lives,” Owaisi stated.

The bridge connects the city with the areas in the far south. Lakhs of vehicles use the bridge every day. The population in Shaheen Nagar, Barkas, Errakunta, Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta, and Pahadishareef is increasing rapidly.

“Traffic jams are common on the bridge. The traffic police are helpless as the available old bridge is unable to handle the huge volume of traffic on the road,” said Zeeshan Ahmed, a marketing executive, who resides in Errakunta.