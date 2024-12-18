Petrol pump worker dragged over payment dispute in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma

Hyderabad: A cashier at a petrol pump in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma was injured in an incident where a car, with four occupants, escaped without paying in Falaknuma on Wednesday morning, December 18.

The cashier Jitender, told the Hyderabad police that four people came to the petrol pump in a car and he dispensed fuel of Rs 1500. The men told him that the payment was done through online mode and tried to leave the place.

The cashier tried to stop them but was dragged by the car occupants for some distance. The man suffered injuries on his head and hands.

The Hyderabad petrol pump staff checked the phone and found the payment was not made. The occupants of the car abused the cashier and sped away.

A complaint was made to the police who started an investigation. The police collected the footage from closed-circuit cameras and identified the four people in the i20 car.