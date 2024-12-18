Video: YouTuber held in Hyderabad for throwing large money bundles on ORR

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police have registered a case against a 30-year-old YouTuber for throwing bundles of Rs 200 notes on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), causing a public nuisance.

According to reports, the YouTuber, Bhanuchanderalias Anchor Chandu, a resident of Balanagar in Hyderabad, posted a video challenging his viewers to retrieve bundles of Rs 200 notes that he threw along the roadside near ORR exit number 9 in Ghatkesar.

The Ghatkesar police have registered a case against a 30-year-old YouTuber for throwing bundles of Rs 200 notes on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), causing public nuisance. According to reports, the YouTuber, Bhanuchander, alias Anchor Chandu, a resident of Balanagar in Hyderabad,… pic.twitter.com/IwZkERBSIn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 18, 2024

The video went massively viral, and people started to gather at the ORR hoping to get the money.

The situation led to a huge traffic jam raising safety concerns. The ORR patrolling team was immediately informed. They reached the spot to ease the traffic flow.

Taking cognizance of Bhanuchander’s irresponsible behaviour for endangering public safety, police filed a complained and took the YouTuber into custody.

A case has been registered under Section 125, 292 BNS, and Section 8(1b) of the National Highway Act.

On August 24, a similar incident took place another Hyderabad YouTuber and an Instagram ‘influencer’ was arrested for throwing money in the air on busy streets across the city, causing chaos amid traffic.

Also Read Hyderabad YouTuber arrested for throwing money in air amid traffic

The stunt intended to boost social media clout, has been widely condemned by netizens, following which cases was booked against him at KPBH, Kukatpally ans Sanathnagar police stations.

Harsha was arrested and sent to judicial remand.