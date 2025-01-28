Looking for a job in Dubai? New portal launched for healthcare hiring

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched the “Opportunities Platform” which represents a groundbreaking online portal designed to connect healthcare professionals with job vacancies in Dubai.

During the inaugural day at Arab Health on Monday, January 27, the institution revealed its unique Opportunities Platform that aims to establish new standards for healthcare hiring.

The platform will simplify the job search process within the healthcare sector making it easier for both employers and job seekers.

A first-of-its-kind initiative

The Opportunities Platform integrates with the Sheryan online licensing system at DHA to provide both job advertising and application functionalities in a single platform.

Director of Health Licensing, Hisham Al Hammadi announced that this platform represents the initial government-run system specifically designed to showcase vacancies throughout a single sector, Khaleej Times reported.

Both government and private healthcare facilities will post open vacancies through this platform which gives job seekers a range of professional opportunities in Dubai.

Enhancing recruitment efficiency

The platform aims to simplify the medical facilities’ hiring of doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

The system minimizes job-seeking efforts by streamlining vacancy exploration and immediate online application submission together with customizable search filters according to applicant experience and qualifications.

Employers will receive automated candidate selection technology and detailed performance analytics through the job platform to monitor their workforce requirements better.

According to Al Hammadi, this digital gateway helps create job opportunities while delivering crucial employment statistical information about healthcare positions. “Through this data-driven method, policymakers can base their workforce development decisions on informed data collection,” he added.

Supporting Emiratisation efforts

A primary goal of the Opportunities Platform involves advancing Emiratisation policies throughout private healthcare organizations. The streamlined job search experience leads healthcare institutions toward both native Emirati recruitment and the addition of international expertise.

The combination of national healthcare recruitment along with talent acquisition from abroad makes Dubai a leading destination for internationally recognized medical services.

Attracting global talent

Through this platform launch Dubai targets to attract more international healthcare experts looking for opportunities in the region.

