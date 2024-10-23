Looking for a job in tech sector in UAE? Apple is hiring

Ever thought about starting a career in the technology sector in the United ArabEmirates (UAE)? Then there’s an opportunity for you.

United States (US) technology giant Apple on Wednesday, October 23, announced new vacancies to run its retail operations at four stores located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Apple is renowned for its employee-centric culture, requiring flexible schedules and strict rules for new talent to meet business needs globally.

Employees are required to be flexible with their schedules, as work hours will be adjusted according to the business’s needs.

Candidates interested in the jobs can apply through Apple’s career site. Multilingual ability is an added advantage.

Here is the list of jobs and requirements by Apple:

Creative: The ideal candidate should be passionate about education, teach small groups, contribute to an inclusive environment, demonstrate Apple values, be comfortable selling, self-motivated, multilingual, and flexible.

Genius: The job necessitates strong interpersonal, problem-solving, customer focus, schedule adherence, Apple values, technical repair, time management, multilingual proficiency, and flexibility with work hours.

Expert: Proficient in technology, especially Apple products, quick product learning, sales, technology solutions, customer loyalty development, and consistently delivering excellent customer experiences.

Business Expert: The job requires expertise in Apple solutions, phone interaction, business facilitation, sales experience, strong communication, multilingual ability, flexibility, and commitment to Apple’s values.

Operations Expert: Possess strong leadership skills, problem-solving abilities, and strong organizational skills, which are essential for managing multiple stock deadlines weekly.

Specialist: The individual possesses a keen interest in technology, a strong aptitude for learning new products, and a strong ability to provide exceptional customer experiences.

Technical Specialist: Possess the ability to promptly assess customer support needs, provide solutions, and adapt to product changes.

Business Pro: The candidate must have three years of experience in technology or business solutions, advanced consultative expertise, Apple values, excellent communication, and adaptability is needed for an inclusive environment.