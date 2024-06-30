Looking forward to enjoying another cup of Araku coffee with PM: AP CM

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing Araku coffee — “a truly Made in AP product” — during his Mann Ki Baat episode earlier in the day.

Resuming his monthly radio programme after taking over as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time, PM Modi stated that there is no dearth of unique products in India. Spotlighting the ‘vocal for local’ initiative, the Prime Minister mentioned the Araku coffee produced in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district, and is known for its rich flavour and aroma.

“Around 1.5 lakh tribal people are associated with Araku coffee cultivation. Girijan Cooperative has played a huge role in taking Araku Coffee to new heights. This has brought farmer brothers and sisters together. Because of this, farmers’ income has also increased and they are now leading a respectable life,” said PM Modi.

Later, the PM posted a photograph of him enjoying Araku coffee with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam in 2016.

“I’ve been an admirer of coffee from Araku as well. Here are pictures of conversations over coffee with AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu Garu and others in 2016 in Visakhapatnam. The great part is — this coffee cultivation is closely linked to tribal empowerment too,” wrote PM Modi on X.

Replying to PM Modi’s post, the Andhra CM highlighted how the GI-tagged Araku coffee is empowering tribals and strengthening brand India globally.

“The Araku coffee is grown with love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers. It represents a blend of sustainability, tribal empowerment, and innovation. It’s a reflection of the boundless potential of our people of Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for sharing this, Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, and for endorsing a truly Made in AP product. I look forward to enjoying another cup with you,” said the Andhra CM.