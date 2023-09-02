Looted arms recovered in Manipur, firing reported between rival groups

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 8:30 am IST
Imphal: Combined security forces have recovered five looted arms, six different types of ammunition and seven powerful bombs in Manipur’s Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts, the police said on Friday night.

The police said that intermittent exchange of fire was reported between armed rival groups in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. However, security forces deployed in the area responded and subsequently the firing subsided.

The situation is tense but under control, the police said.

Meanwhile, movement of 220 vehicles along the Imphal-Jiribum National Highway (NH-37) with essential items have been ensured.

Strict security measures have been taken in all the vulnerable locations and security convoy has been provided in the sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

