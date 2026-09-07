LoP Rahul Gandhi to begin 2-day Rae Bareli visit on Sept 8

Rae Bareli: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to arrive in his parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for a two-day visit, with preparations for his tour underway, party and administrative officials said on Monday, September 7.

Gandhi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) during his visit. Administrative officials are finalising preparations for the meeting, they said.

The last DISHA meeting was chaired by Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma.

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Rae Bareli Congress president Pankaj Tiwari said Gandhi would be visiting for two days and that a detailed itinerary was being finalised.

According to Tiwari, Gandhi is scheduled to meet bullion traders at Prabhu Town in the city and later meet office-bearers of the Central Bar Association as well as delegations of sportspersons, medical professionals and chemists at the Bhuemau Guest House.

On Wednesday morning, Gandhi will inaugurate development works completed from Rs 3 crore from his MP Local Area Development Scheme funds at the guest house before attending the DISHA meeting.