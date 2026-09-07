LoP Rahul Gandhi to begin 2-day Rae Bareli visit on Sept 8

Gandhi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) during his visit.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Rahul Gandhi interacts with students who faced police brutality during CJP protests
Rahul Gandhi.

Rae Bareli: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to arrive in his parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for a two-day visit, with preparations for his tour underway, party and administrative officials said on Monday, September 7.

Gandhi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) during his visit. Administrative officials are finalising preparations for the meeting, they said.

The last DISHA meeting was chaired by Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Rae Bareli Congress president Pankaj Tiwari said Gandhi would be visiting for two days and that a detailed itinerary was being finalised.

According to Tiwari, Gandhi is scheduled to meet bullion traders at Prabhu Town in the city and later meet office-bearers of the Central Bar Association as well as delegations of sportspersons, medical professionals and chemists at the Bhuemau Guest House.

On Wednesday morning, Gandhi will inaugurate development works completed from Rs 3 crore from his MP Local Area Development Scheme funds at the guest house before attending the DISHA meeting.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button