Lorry collides with RTC bus in Hyderabad, 12 injured

The lorry hit the bus on the side, shattering windows.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published:
Hyderabad RTC bus damaged after collision with lorry, several people present at scene.
Lorry collides with RTC bus in Hyderabad, 12 injured

Hyderabad: As many as 12 people were injured after a lorry collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus on Tuesday, September 15, near Kuntloor Rajiv Gruhakalp.

The lorry hit the bus on the side, shattering windows. A video of the incident shows pieces of glass strewn across the seats and the floor. Splotches of blood are also seen on the floor.

Ten people were shifted to a government hospital in Vanasthalipuram, while the driver was shifted to a hospital in Tarnaka. One person was sent to Gandhi Hospital.

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No one suffered any grievous injuries, an official from Nagole Police Station told Siasat.com. A case has been registered under Section 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

No arrests have been made so far.

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Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published:

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