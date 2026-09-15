Lorry collides with RTC bus in Hyderabad, 12 injured

Hyderabad: As many as 12 people were injured after a lorry collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus on Tuesday, September 15, near Kuntloor Rajiv Gruhakalp.

The lorry hit the bus on the side, shattering windows. A video of the incident shows pieces of glass strewn across the seats and the floor. Splotches of blood are also seen on the floor.

As many as 12 people were injured after a lorry collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus on Tuesday, September 15, at Kuntloor Rajiv Gruhakalp.



The lorry hit the bus on the side, shattering windows.



Ten people were shifted to a government hospital… pic.twitter.com/K6KNS6Wqts — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 15, 2026

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Ten people were shifted to a government hospital in Vanasthalipuram, while the driver was shifted to a hospital in Tarnaka. One person was sent to Gandhi Hospital.

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No one suffered any grievous injuries, an official from Nagole Police Station told Siasat.com. A case has been registered under Section 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

No arrests have been made so far.