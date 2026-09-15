Lorry collides with RTC bus in Hyderabad, 12 injured

Hyderabad: As many as 12 people were injured after a lorry collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus on Tuesday, September 15, near Kuntloor Rajiv Gruhakalp.
The lorry hit the bus on the side, shattering windows. A video of the incident shows pieces of glass strewn across the seats and the floor. Splotches of blood are also seen on the floor.
Ten people were shifted to a government hospital in Vanasthalipuram, while the driver was shifted to a hospital in Tarnaka. One person was sent to Gandhi Hospital.
No one suffered any grievous injuries, an official from Nagole Police Station told Siasat.com. A case has been registered under Section 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
No arrests have been made so far.